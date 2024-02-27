Minnesota Zoo bids farewell to Kenai, a 17-year-old brown bear

The Minnesota Zoo announced the death of Kenai, a 17-year-old brown bear, on Tuesday.

Kenai, who was suffering from liver cancer, had been part of the Apple Valley zoo for more than 15 years, according to a post on the Minnesota Zoo’s Instagram page.

One of three brown bears at the zoo, Kenai was found orphaned in Alaska in 2006, the zoo said.

He came to Minnesota in 2008 with two other orphaned cubs, Sadie and Haines. “Although unrelated, they acted like siblings, with Kenai being lovingly referred to as the laid back ‘little brother,’” the zoo said.

The post went on to say that zoo staff will continue to provide care to Haines and Sadie.

“This is a hard loss for our staff and the Zoo as a whole. Kenai was an important ambassador for his wild counterparts and his presence will be dearly missed,” the zoo said.

