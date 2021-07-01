Minnesotans being warned about 'armed and dangerous' suspect in northern Wisconsin homicide

Authorities in northern Wisconsin are warning the public to be on the lookout for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect who has had connections to the Twin Cities and was last seen driving a car with Minnesota license plates.

Christopher Terrell Anderson is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman whose body was left on the side of a road southeast of Rhinelander, according to an alert sent out Wednesday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anderson, 30, is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187NXC.

"The suspect is considered armed and dangerous," according to a statement from the Oneida (Wis.) County Sheriff's Office. "Do not approach. If you see Anderson or the vehicle, call 911."

Court records show that Anderson has had an address in St. Paul as recently as 2016 and has been in the Twin Cities for a few years or more before then.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482