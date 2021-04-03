These Minnesotans didn't know they challenged the election until months later

1 / 2

These Minnesotans didn't know they challenged the election until months later

Stephen Montemayor, Star Tribune
·2 min read

The legal saga involving failed efforts to undo the 2020 election recorded an unusual new chapter recently in Ramsey County.

For more than three months, at least one of several lawsuits contesting the election's outcome in Minnesota carried the names of citizens who were unaware that they had been named as plaintiffs in the case.

Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro slapped Minneapolis attorney Susan Shogren Smith with a $10,000 fine after concluding she "bamboozled" three Twin Cities voters into being part of the unsuccessful litigation.

According to testimony at a virtual hearing last month, plaintiff Corinne Braun described her shock upon searching for her name in a court records database only to find she was part of a lawsuit against Secretary of State Steve Simon and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. "All of this was nothing I wanted anything to do with," Braun said.

The suit was one of numerous cases filed by Smith on behalf of the Minnesota Election Integrity Team, a group assembled after the election. Smith filed lawsuits against Simon and Democratic members of Congress.

Smith's lawsuits claimed "countless irregularities" in the election but offered no evidence of widespread fraud and failed to garner court action. No state or federal court challenge to the 2020 election results has produced such evidence. U.S. intelligence, federal law enforcement and election officials have verified the integrity of the vote.

The Minnesota Election Integrity Team's website still includes a link to an "Eligible MN Voter Affidavit" to be signed by "anyone who supports the challenge of these elections to stop the election fraud happening" in Minnesota. The description also said that signatories would be listed as a "Voter Contesting the Elections."

Braun told Castro at a March 26 hearing that she signed what she believed was a petition sent to her via an "anonymous" e-mail that affirmed her belief that voter fraud existed in Minnesota. Smith said the affidavit amounted to an agreement to contest the election results in court, but Braun said she was not under the impression she was signing anything more than a petition.

When she confronted Smith over being unknowingly added to a lawsuit, Braun said Smith told her, "You've got to take one for the team."

An angry Castro concluded that Smith had "perpetrated a fraud" on the court and the unwitting plaintiffs. He struck their names from the case and absolved them of any responsibility related to the lawsuit.

Smith admitted to not consulting with the women before filing the suit. She testified that "I believe in good faith" that other people had those conversations.

"I don't care what you believe," Castro said at one point. "I care what you did."

"Was your cause greater than your responsibility as a lawyer and as an officer of this court?" Castro later asked, in a rhetorical question he did not wait for Smith to answer.

Stephen Montemayor • 612-673-1755

Recommended Stories

  • Trump, GOP lawmakers direct ire at MLB over All-Star Game decision

    Hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet may still be ok, but baseball is on the outs with some prominent Republican politicians. MLB announced Friday that it will pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, because of the Peach State's controversial new voting law, which critics, including President Biden, say will lead to voter suppression. The move even prompted one of former President Donald Trump's rare post-Twitter statements. "Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta because they are afraid of the radical left Democrats," he wrote Friday night before issuing a warning to major corporations based in Georgia. "Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with free and fair elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all?" Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), meanwhile, suggested they'll seek payback by working to end MLB's antitrust exemptions, which have been in place since a 1922 Supreme Court decision. EXACTLY right. And @SenMikeLee & I will be working hard to END MLB’s antitrust immunity.#GowokeGobroke https://t.co/NuERnvF8FT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 2, 2021 National Review's Michael Brendan Dougherty, however, called such an effort "fake," arguing that "destroying MLB" is not within the senators' power. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • A QAnon-Curious Mom Helped Lead Michigan Back to COVID Hell

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDETROIT—Jayme McElvany was at it again.A junior wrestler at Lakewood High School in western Michigan had been asked to comply with a state-mandated quarantine after close contact with another student who tested positive for COVID-19. McElvany, an anti-lockdown activist in the state, seized on his case as her latest cause célèbre even as the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan reaches new heights.“GUYS!!!! One of our wrestlers that we donated to yesterday already got a hearing!! Right now!! At 11:30! Here’s the link to watch Jimmy fight for this kid!!” McElvany wrote on Facebook Wednesday, namechecking local defense lawyer James Thomas. “PRAY for a VICTORY!!... Please Lord stand with Jimmy and help him touch the heart of this judge... for the sake of this child and many more like him. In Jesus name AMEN!!”The quarantine mandate would have forced the teenager to forfeit his shot at a state championship. But from the chambers in her rural central Michigan courtroom, Barry County Judge Vicky Alspaugh cited the weight of the public health implications at play before ultimately ruling in favor of allowing the student to wrestle as long as he tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the Friday match.The teen was just one of a number of student-athletes who sought to duck quarantines in order to participate in high-school competitions despite an alarming resurgence of the virus in Michigan over the last month. But far more important than the ambitions of any teenager, experts say, is an unhinged right-wing pressure campaign against safety restrictions. On one hand are the state’s hardline Republican leaders and their cadre of anti-lockdown activists like McElvany, a QAnon-curious mom and activist leading the charge for school sports that experts say is feeding the new outbreak.The ‘Wolverine Watchmen’ Accused of Targeting Michigan Guv Spooked Their NeighborsOn the other is Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Democrat’s strict pandemic orders may have saved thousands of lives even as they inspired a far-right kidnapping plot against her. But she has also come under fire for what critics describe as buckling to political pressure and loosening restrictions on activities that are now playing a role in stoking a concerning fourth wave, including lifting the ban on indoor school sports in February.“Any sport where people are in close contact and gathering together, it’s very difficult to do it safely,” Georgetown University law professor and global health expert Lawrence Gostin told Daily Beast.Gostin, a strong proponent of keeping schools open if at all possible, said the state erred in its decision to resume indoor contact sports in high schools, especially without mandated routine testing protocols like professional athletes. “It’s highly irresponsible to do that,” he said.Gostin expressed similar views about the state’s decision in January to open up indoor dining, saying: “That’s a serious mistake.”The state has seen its COVID rates skyrocket in recent days, with more than 6,000 new cases reported Wednesday and Thursday. With a positivity rate around 15 percent, Michigan now enjoys the dubious distinction of having the most cases per capita nationwide. The surge comes as state health officials have warned that a significant number of outbreaks and cases associated with the March surge are tied to schools, primarily extracurriculars like sports.“The largest number of outbreaks are in K-12 school settings,” Sarah Lyon-Callo, the epidemiology director at the state health department, said during a press conference last month. She noted that spread was minimal in classrooms and coming instead from extracurricular activities.“We are certainly identifying outbreaks that are associated with sports,” Lyon-Callo added.As of early this week, there were more than 270 outbreaks tied to Michigan schools, with the state reporting an additional 70 outbreaks in their weekly update on Monday, and hundreds of students infected.Critics of Whitmer say what the state is experiencing now should come as no surprise, given lax enforcement of masking and other rules she imposed—and her allowing sports to resume without mandated testing for athletes in the first place. As high school sports’ COVID problem became clear in recent weeks, the state did impose a new mandate for weekly testing that will go into effect on Friday, nearly two months after competition resumed.“The key word there is indoor,” Zach Binney, an epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University, told The Daily Beast. “We have multiple examples now from the CDC where we know sports, the wrong kind of sports—indoors, with close contact, especially without masks—can spread [the virus].”A spokesperson for Gov. Whitmer did not respond to requests for comment for this story. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the state health department cited the U.K. variant as contributing to spread, and noted the new safety measures imposed on school sports."The state is moving forward with plans to ramp up testing for schools, businesses and nursing homes,” they told The Daily Beast. “We are expanding a mandatory testing protocol for all student athletes. And we have increased our vaccine program over the last couple of weeks."Even as they took issue with the governor, her critics seemed to implicitly acknowledge the effectiveness of right-wing activists.“We pulled on the heartstrings—‘These kids need to play’—and the emotional, that’s what resonates,” Dr. Tamara Hew-Butler, a podiatric physician specializing in sports medicine and an associate professor of exercise and sport science at Wayne State University in Detroit, told The Daily Beast.McElvany, organizer of the activist group Let Them Play, was leading that charge.A broad range of voices expressed support for letting kids play winter sports. But McElvany, a mom from Milan, Michigan, monopolized much of the local news coverage. In a matter of days, she raised more than $50,000 for the cause via an online fundraiser.In addition to having a child who plays high school sports, McElvany’s Facebook activity grabbed attention with posts about the Jan. 6 rally-turned-riot in Washington, D.C., and COVID disinformation. On the morning of Jan. 6, her rhetoric mirrored QAnon conspiracy theories, with a post saying “it’s gonna be the most shocking day in American history today… Everyone needs to be ready for what’s about to be revealed.” There is no evidence McElvany took part in the insurrection.A now-deleted Facebook group called “Jayme’s Wake Up Call” was taken down after the Michigan Advance inquired about it in January. In it, McElvany promised “the most up to date info I have about the election fraud, the virus, Biblical truths, the cabal, the political corruption, world corruption, end times, child sex trafficking, NWO [New World Order]… all the important stuff!”McElvany has previously denied being a QAnon adherent, and when The Daily Beast reached her by phone this week, she said she was out at a birthday party for her son. She also asked if the outlet was conservative or liberal, and said she was concerned about speaking publicly without first consulting her attorney. She did not respond to subsequent requests for comment.Of course, McElvany wasn’t alone, and Whitmer has claimed the activist’s group did not influence her. Among those beating a similar drum: Detroit’s public school district superintendent Nikolai Vitti, who publicly urged the governor to loosen rules, claiming hundreds of Michiganders were already leaving the state to play sports.According to Vitti, the idea that school districts were preparing to open for instruction on March 1, but not sports, was a contradictory message. Like Let Them Play, Vitti warned of legal action, saying parents, athletes, and coaches were already in conversation with attorneys.“Please do not let this frustration reach the level of a lawsuit against you and the state,” he wrote. Vitti did not respond to a request for comment.Whitmer initially pushed back, responding to the growing chorus against the state order barring indoor contact sports with sympathy, but declining to change it. The more contagious B.1.1.7—or U.K.—variant of the coronavirus had just arrived in the state via a student at the University of Michigan, and cases were detected in the Big Ten School’s athletic department, bringing sports to a halt and forcing the campus into lockdown.A few days later, a Republican lawmaker introduced legislation to lift the suspension on school sports. The movement was gaining momentum and more than a thousand people attended a Jan. 30 Let Them Play protest at the state capitol, including a former Detroit Red Wings hockey star and the son of Republican Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.Then Let Them Play filed suit against the state health department, claiming the order violated the constitution’s equal protection clause.Militiaman Who Plotted to Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer Pleads Guilty, Turns on His PalsTwo days later, Whitmer relented, allowing winter sports to resume with an order that mandated mask wearing and quarantines for exposed athletes. Still, it stopped short of requiring routine COVID testing except for sports where masks could not be worn—a stipulation that applied only to wrestlers.According to Hew-Butler, who has followed the restrictions and openings around sports in Michigan closely over the course of the school year, the state needed to mandate and enforce routine testing, on par with the programs in professional and college sports, if it wanted to avoid the kind of outbreaks they’re recording now.“You have to know what’s out there,” she said.Of course, the right-wing pressure campaign derailing COVID safety in the state has come in many flavors, and much of the defiance remains at longtime hot spots like bars and restaurants.Ian Murphy owns the Iron Pig, a barbecue restaurant and bar in Gaylord, which Murphy himself acknowledged is one of the state’s COVID hot zones. He decided to open during last winter’s lockdown, and promptly had his liquor and food licenses revoked by the state.Numerous administrative hearings later, Murphy—who was lambasted by some for selling “Kiss Me, I’m Contagious” T-shirts at the Iron Pig for St. Patrick’s Day this month—was ordered to pay a steep fine, and got his operating licenses back in mid-March.In other words, just as the local school districts and sports teams were battling outbreaks. Otsego County now has one of the highest rates of per-capita COVID infection in the state.Murphy said there haven’t been any known cases of COVID at the Iron Pig over the past year, but that he had two employees who were exposed to the virus quarantine voluntarily this week “out of an abundance of caution.”Whitmer has also been criticized over her January move to re-open indoor dining; the state’s health department director Robert Gordon signed off on the new order, but abruptly announced his resignation just hours later.While rebellious restaurants have garnered much of the spotlight, and public ire, in the winter wave, the loosened restrictions and school-related outbreaks appear to have given people like Murphy new cover.“I'm not a doctor, I'm not an epidemiologist,” he told The Daily Beast, noting that he does not have kids of his own. “But anecdotally, to me, it seems like students, at almost any level, may be the ones that are really the spreaders of it.”“There are plenty of parents I know personally that are really blaming the student-athletes in our town for this recent outbreak,” he added.This weekend, families from school districts across the state will be returning from Spring Break vacations and others will likely be traveling or gathering for Easter. The final rounds of state championship playoffs will take place for several sports—albeit this time with the new testing mandate in effect.In St. Clair County, one of Michigan’s current hot spots located in the rural eastern area of Michigan known as “the Thumb”, the health department and local school district are hosting a “Welcome Back Spring Breakers” event on Sunday. It will consist of a mass, drive-up COVID testing clinic all afternoon at a local stadium.Meanwhile, if Whitmer thought she had placated the teen sports crowd, she was wrong. On Thursday, Let Them Play filed a lawsuit over the more rigorous sports safety protocols. And some of the governor’s critics fear the worst is yet to come.“We’re already on the exponential increase,” Hew-Butler, the Wayne State sport-science professor, said. “I’m worried that we get to the same place, where it’s gone so far into the community where it continues to spread, and then we’re going to end up with a lot of people in hospital and the hospitals are going to be overwhelmed.”“I think that’s what everybody’s watching now.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Aaron Sorkin: Trump and Giuliani Did What the Chicago 7 Were on Trial for Doing

    Though it’s set 50 years ago, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is contemporary and important. Writer-director Aaron Sorkin tells Variety, “Even from the beginning, I didn’t want the film to be about 1968, I wanted it to be about today. None of us realized how much about today it would end up being.” Sorkin […]

  • Updated ideal draft prospects for the Vikings after free agency moves

    What do you want the Minnesota Vikings to do in the 2021 NFL draft? The Vikings could take Gregory Rousseau or Rashawn Slater at No. 14.

  • UFC champion Francis Ngannou eyes Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

    Newly-crowned UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou can see himself crossing over into boxing and taking on heavyweights like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

  • 'Law & Order SVU’s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Reunite During Emotional Crossover Event

    'Law & Order SVU’s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler reunited on-screen during the NBC show’s emotional crossover event. The reunion comes after over 10 years since Christopher Meloni’s last appearance on the show.

  • Amtrak is being offered $80 billion for upgrades, as part of Biden's infrastructure plan, but experts say modernizing America's railways may cost far more

    Transport experts said the most important part of the plan was the modernization of routes already in place - the ones that have been crumbling for years.

  • More companies, including PayPal and Starbucks, are accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment, despite volatility warnings

    Retailers in the food and drink sector, as well as big tech firms, are recognizing crypto's popularity as a payment option

  • What to Know About What's Happening to Unaccompanied Minors at the Border

    Here's what to know about the unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and how the government has responded

  • India Covid: Maharashtra to go into lockdown unless cases fall

    Maharashtra's chief minister says the state's health system could soon become "inadequate".

  • Taylor Swift revealed every 'from the vault' song she'll release next week after asking fans to guess the titles

    Taylor Swift already released one of her six "from the vault" songs: "You All Over Me," featuring Maren Morris. She shared the full list on Twitter.

  • Harris to move into official VP residence next week

    After more than two months of living in temporary housing, Vice President Kamala Harris will soon be able to unpack and unwind at her official residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory. Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson for the vice president, tweeted Thursday that Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will move into the official vice presidential residence on Massachusetts Avenue in northwest Washington next week — after some repairs are completed. Sanders did not provide a date.

  • Pakistan wins 1st ODI over South Africa off last ball

    Babar Azam's century set up Pakistan's three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first one-day international on Friday, although the tourists still needed to scramble a run off the final ball to win. The Pakistan captain hit 103 off 104 balls and his team was cruising at 186-1 at SuperSport Park after South Africa scored 273-6 in its 50 overs. Azam's dismissal sparked a slump as Pakistan lost four wickets for 17 runs, all of them to fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

  • US lifts Trump-era sanctions against ICC prosecutor

    The sanctions against top prosecutor Fatou Bensouda were imposed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Matt Hancock summoned to High Court to justify opening shops before pubs

    Matt Hancock has been ordered to the High Court on Tuesday to justify why he is allowing non-essential shops to open before pubs and restaurants. The legal action has been brought by nightclubs operator Sacha Lord and former Pizza Express boss Hugh Osmond to try to force the early opening of hospitality venues. According to High Court documents seen by The Telegraph the pair are challenging “the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021 to the extent that those Regulations provide for non-essential retail businesses to reopen before indoor hospitality businesses”. The order from Mr Justice Swift says that "the Secretary of State shall by 10am on Tuesday April 6 2021 file and serve his response to the application" from the pair. Although Mr Hancock has been summoned to the High Court, it is likely that officials in his department will have to attend court on his behalf. Writing for The Telegraph website, Mr Osmond said it “makes no sense to open indoor ‘non-essential’ retailers five weeks before indoor hospitality”. Non-essential retailers such as clothes shops, homeware stores, betting shops, auction houses, technology shops, car showrooms, market stalls can open from April 12. Indoor hospitality businesses have to wait until May 17. Mr Osmond said the case offered “some hope this weekend for those of us who cherish British freedom and who crave a return to rational and democratic governing”. He added: “In a democracy, evidence and rationality should still matter, and so too should transparency, challenge and accountability. “Government has been given an easy ride in Parliament with the official Opposition being nowhere to be seen. “This has led to arbitrariness, randomness and a complete lack of logic in the rules, and we’re starting to see it being accompanied by something even more sinister: an arrogance, and a sense that ministers are above scrutiny. “The Government left us no choice but to take it to court and regardless of the eventual outcome of the case, I am grateful to Mr Justice Swift (whose name seems so apt) for recognising that this is a truly urgent matter affecting the lives of millions of people, that simply cannot wait.” A Government spokesman said it could not comment on legal proceedings. She added: “As the Prime Minister has said, we want this lockdown to be the last. Our roadmap sets out a phased approach to cautiously easing restrictions, informed by scientific experts, and we continue to act in response to the latest available evidence to protect the NHS and save lives. “We have continued to support the hospitality sector throughout the pandemic, including our new £5 billion Restart Grant scheme, extending the furlough scheme and the VAT cut, and providing 750,000 businesses in hospitality and other sectors with business rates relief.”

  • Greinke, Astros shut down rival A's to win opener 8-1

    Astros manager Dusty Baker hoped to get five strong innings from Zack Greinke on opening day. The veteran righty gave Houston a little more. Greinke pitched six shutout innings, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman homered back-to-back in the eighth, and Houston hushed an unwelcoming crowd in beating the reigning AL West champion Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Thursday night.

  • China 'driving out journalists', EU says after BBC's Sudworth leaves

    The EU accuses Beijing of harassing foreign journalists after John Sudworth's departure for Taiwan.

  • Even with pretax profits, many big companies pay zero US tax

    Just as President Joe Biden is pushing to raise taxes on companies to help pay for his infrastructure plan, a report from a Washington policy group is highlighting how many firms pay zero despite making big pretax profits. More than 50 of the largest U.S. companies paid nothing in federal income taxes last year, with many getting rebates, even though they reported almost $40.5 billion in pretax profits as a group, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The group believes the tax system needs to raise more tax revenue.

  • Dr. Finberg on travel and new vaccine rollout groups

    Dr. Robert Finberg, of UMass Medical School, answers questions about travel and COVID vaccine groups.

  • Trump campaign used 'dizzyingly complex' pre-checked boxes to reel in recurring donations amid dwindling finances

    Despite deteriorating finances, the Trump campaign was able to stay afloat last year in part thanks to what amounted to "an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 [presidential] race," a New York Times investigation found. Reporter Shane Goldmacher writes that the campaign used pre-checked boxes, which became "dizzyingly complex" as finances worsened. If donors missed the fine print, what they thought were one-time donations wound up recurring weekly. Another pre-checked box automatically added cash to the amount given. You can actually see the impact of these prechecked boxes on Trump's refund rate with this graphic https://t.co/vu10yWJaEs pic.twitter.com/N7bXB9dCx0 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 3, 2021 The Times provided details about specific cases, including one man who donated $500, but soon discovered the campaign had reeled in $3,000 from him within 30 days, depleting and freezing his bank account. When all was said and done, the Trump campaign refunded $122 million or 10 percent of what it raised online in 2020, and Goldmacher notes the number will likely still increase. For context, the Biden campaign refunded $20.2 million, or 2.2 percent of its online donations, over the same span. Jason Miller, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, downplayed the refund requests and fraud complaints the campaign received, noting only 0.87 percent of transactions were subject to formal credit card disputes. But, Goldmacher writes, that 0.87 percent rate translates to 200,000 donations accounting for $19.7 million. A fraud investigator for Wells Fargo told the Times that complaints against the Trump campaign and WinRed, the company that processed its online donations, surged around the time the recurring donation box appeared. "It started to go absolutely wild," the investigator said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy