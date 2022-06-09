Minnesotans who qualify for ‘hero pay’ can start applying for frontline worker bonus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota residents who came into work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be collecting bonus pay.

Workers who are eligible for so-called hero pay can begin applying online Wednesday morning and will have up to 45 days to sign up, Gov. Tim Walz said. The money will be divided evenly, following a period for appeals.

The Frontline Worker Pay bill covers people employed at least 120 hours in one frontline sector or more outside their households between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Eligible workers include those in the long-term care and home care industries, health care, the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food service, public transit and manufacturing.

State officials estimate 667,000 workers will get roughly $750 each, but that could change depending on how many people apply. The maximum check per person would be $1,500.

Sate law requires employers with eligible employees to notify workers of the opportunity to sign up for the bonus check by June 23.

Who is eligible for the Frontline Worker Pay bonus?

To be eligible for Frontline Worker Pay, an applicant must:

Have been employed at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one or more frontline sectors between March 15, 2020, and June 30.

For the at least 120 hours worked during this time period the applicant: was not able to telework due to the nature of the individual's work; and worked in close proximity to people outside of the individual's household.

Meet the income requirements: for an individual who was employed in an occupation with direct COVID-19 patient care responsibilities, $350,000 for a married taxpayer filing a joint return and $175,000 for all other filers; or for all other individuals, $185,000 for a married taxpayer filing a joint return and $85,000 for all other filers.

Have not received an unemployment insurance benefit payment for more than 20 weeks for the weeks between March 15, 2020, and June 26.

Which work sectors are eligible?

The legislation identifies the following sectors in the definition of “frontline sector”:

Building services, including maintenance, janitorial and security

Child care

Courts and corrections

Emergency responders

Food service, including production, processing, preparation, sale and delivery

Ground and air transportation services

Health care

Long-term care and home care

Manufacturing

Public health, social service and regulatory service

Public transit

Retail, including sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery

Schools, including charter schools, state schools and higher education

Temporary shelters and hotels

Vocational rehabilitation

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Frontline worker bonus for Minnesotans who worked during COVID-19