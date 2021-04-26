Minnesota's attorney general said he 'felt a little bad' for Derek Chauvin despite believing he deserved his murder conviction

Ashley Collman
·3 min read
Derek Chauvin Keith Ellison
Derek Chauvin is pictured on the left. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is pictured on the right, in an interview with "60 Minutes." Getty/CBS News

Days after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, the lead prosecutor in the case told CBS's "60 Minutes" that he "felt a little bad" for the former Minneapolis police officer.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was chosen by the governor to argue the state's case against Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest last May, killing him.

When asked how he felt when the jury read out their verdict - guilty on all charges - Ellison said his initial emotions were "gratitude" and "humility," followed "by a certain sense of ... satisfaction."

"It's what we were aiming for the whole time," he said

However, Ellison said he also felt sympathy for Chauvin in that moment.

"I spent 16 years as a criminal defense lawyer, so I will admit I felt a little bad for the defendant," Ellison said. "I think he deserved to be convicted, but he's a human being."

Ellison was steadfast in his opinion that Floyd was in no way responsible for his own death, rebutting arguments about Floyd resisting officers' commands to get in the back of a squad vehicle.

"George was not armed, he never threatened a soul, he never struck out against anybody, he did everything the officers said, except he had claustrophobia and anxiety and couldn't bring himself to get in that car," Ellison said.

"How could Chauvin justify being on him three minutes after he had no pulse? How could he justify not rendering CPR? How could he justify not heeding George Floyd's 27 requests to be able to breathe ... How can he just ignore that? So I'm hard pressed to find how George Floyd bares responsibility for what happened here."

George Floyd Chauvin guilty
People in Minneapolis cheer the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin on April 20. 2021. Associated Press

When asked why the prosecution didn't level hate-crime charges against Chauvin, Ellison said there wasn't evidence for them.

"We don't have any evidence that Derek Chauvin factored in George Floyd's race as he did what he did," Ellison said.

When it comes to Chauvin's sentencing, which is scheduled for June 16, Ellison said he hopes the judge doesn't try to send a message with the sentence by going too light or too heavy.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison, the maximum penalty for second-degree murder..

"I think it is important for the court to not go light or heavy. I don't know if it's right for a judge to send a message through his sentence because the sentence should be tailored to the offense, tailored to the circumstances of the case," Ellison said.

"Look, the state never wanted revenge against Derek Chauvin, we just wanted accountability."

Read the original article on Insider

