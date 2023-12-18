Work for Minnesota's March presidential primary gearing up

Dec. 18—ROCHESTER — Local election officials are preparing for Minnesota's presidential primary in March.

A presidential primary is held every four years ahead of the general election in November and is a way voters help states and political parties choose presidential nominees.

Minnesota's primary on March 5, 2024. Any registered voter in Minnesota can vote in the election.

To participate, voters must request the ballot of the

major political party

of their choice, which can be done in-person at polling locations on Election Day or through the absentee ballot process.

If a voter refuses to select a party, they will not be able to vote in the presidential primary.

A voter's choice of party ballot will be recorded and is private data. However, a list will be provided to the chairman of each major political party of voters who selected that party. How a person votes on a ballot will be secret.

Common questions about the presidential primary can be found on the

Minnesota Secretary of State website at

www.sos.state.mn.us

.

Voters can apply for an absentee ballot

on the same website

.

However, anyone participating in Minnesota's Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program should not use the online form to apply. Instead, call Safe at Home at 866-723-3035.

Once an application request is verified, Olmsted County election officials will process the request. Voters can check the status of their ballot

at

mnvotes.sos.mn.gov/abstatus/index/

The Olmsted County Elections Office will send a ballot as soon as an application is processed, and ballots are ready. Ballots are ready 46 days before Election Day.

Completed absentee ballots should be returned to the

Olmsted County Elections Office

(2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904) by Election Day. A pre-paid envelope is also included for voters wanting to return a ballot by mail.