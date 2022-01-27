Minnie Mouse to sport a Stella McCartney pantsuit for Disneyland Paris celebration
Disneyland Paris is celebrating their 30th anniversary and making some wardrobe changes to mark the occasion.
Disneyland Paris is celebrating their 30th anniversary and making some wardrobe changes to mark the occasion.
We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt […]
Others don't think they're so nice...View Entire Post ›
Long-running Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider wrapped up her historic forty-game winning streak on Wednesday evening. And while her gameplay has come to end, for now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Schneider has signed with CAA. Schneider is the most successful woman ever to compete on Jeopardy! and ranks as No. 2 on Jeopardy!’s all-time consecutive […]
A new Marvel fan theory has argued that Eternals shows Doctor Strange let Thanos win for an entirely different reason.
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson's disingenuous criticism of Joe Biden's hot mic moment got the treatment from the "Late Night" comedian.
The GOP Virginia governor's email hotline seeking reports of “divisive practices” in schools has received some, well, interesting responses.
Cooper revealed he "had no intention of acting in anything other than what I've been writing" but couldn't turn Guillermo del Toro down.
Andy Cohen hilariously ran out of patience and was left astounded after he played a game with Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton on "Watch What Happens Live."
Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson previously purchased and renovated a retirement and vacation home in the beach town in 2020
Jenner's cosmetics company got a romantic makeover just in time for the holiday.
Facebook/Alicia WittA month after her parents’ shock deaths from hypothermia, actor Alicia Witt took to Facebook Tuesday to detail how the preventable tragedy has left her reeling and struggling with what she could have done to save them. In a raw statement released Tuesday, the 1984 Dune actor and Orange Is the New Black star wrote that “i had no idea that their heat had gone out. i will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. my
I’m also wearing mine all the time.
Miley Cyrus flashes her seriously strong legs in a short jumpsuit and knee-high boots in new Instagram pics. Pilates and Ashtanga yoga are her go-to workouts.
The Clueless star responded to a photo caption that described her as "fat"
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised the world last week when they announced they had quietly welcomed their first child via surrogate. People has more details now on the two's first day as parents to their baby girl (!) and their feelings generally going into parenthood.
Salma Hayek just shared another bikini photo on IG, and her arms ands legs look totally toned. The actress, 55, does short HIIT workouts to stay in shape.
Christie Brinkley is on the precipice of turning 68 years old and she’s still gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — and we love it. The supermodel is praising the publication for showcasing women in all seasons of their lives and proving that age is just a number. In side-by-side photos on Instagram, Brinkley […]
"The Late Show" host taunted the right-wing talker for "an argument so dumb."
Late last year, Katherine Von Drachenberg — the tattoo artist-turned-cosmetics baroness known professionally as Kat Von D — announced she’d be closing her Los Angeles-based High Voltage Tattoo parlor after 14 years in business to move to Indiana with her husband, musician Rafael Reyes. So it’s not entirely surprising that the Mexican-born former “LA Ink” reality […]
Britney Spears is continuing to speak out about the restrictions she was placed under during her conservatorship that controlled what she wore and where she went while performing her four-year residency in Las Vegas.