MinnMed Launches Dosable Cannabis Tablets

New product line provides patients with a familiar medicine format and precise dosing

MINNEAPOLIS, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Medical Solutions ("MinnMed" or "the Company"), a physician-founded, science-focused medical cannabis company in the State of Minnesota, today announced that the Company has launched a new line of dosable medical cannabis tablets. MinnMed is the only medical cannabis company in Minnesota offering the familiar format of tablets to licensed patients.

MinnMed's tablets are water soluble and have a faster absorption rate compared to other ingestible formats of medical cannabis. Tablets may be a desirable option for medical cannabis patients who prefer a traditional medication format that can be easily divided into smaller doses. The tablets provide numerous other benefits to patients including being longer acting and more discreet, while providing additional conveniences such as not requiring refrigeration.

"As a physician-led and patient-focused medical cannabis company, we strive to make medical cannabis more familiar and more accessible for our patients," said MinnMed Founder, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "Tablets offer another option for Minnesotans to access this vital medication while providing our patients another safe consumption method alternative to vaping."

The new tablets contain 5 – 10 mgs of active cannabinoids and are now available in five of MinnMed's most popular formulations - Red, Extra Strength Red, Yellow, Green, and Blue!

The launch of MinnMed's tablets comes following other recent announcements by MinnMed to make medical cannabis more accessible and affordable for patients. MinnMed recently announced the launch of the Company's eCommerce shop and substantial price cuts on many medical cannabis products by as much as 30% for all patients. In addition, MinnMed is focused on assisting new patients with access to the medical cannabis program by providing a 50% discount for all first-time patients on purchases up to $200 and other discounts for existing patients.

For more information about MinnMed's medical cannabis tablets and other products, please visit www.minnmed.com.

About Minnesota Medical Solutions

Minnesota Medical Solutions ("MinnMed") is one of two licensed medical cannabis companies in Minnesota. MinnMed operates four Cannabis Patient Centers across the state and a greenhouse facility near Otsego, MN. MinnMed is a subsidiary of Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo"). Vireo's mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. For more information about MinnMed, please visit www.minnmed.com.

COVID-19 Update

MinnMed is considered an "essential service" by the State of Minnesota because we are a healthcare company that provides important medication to patients. In order to protect our patients and employees while remaining open, MinnMed has implemented a variety of enhanced measures, including additional cleaning and sanitation policies, new standard operating procedures and a "workplace distancing" policy. We are also offering a variety of ways for patients to order, pick-up and pay for their medicine in the safest ways possible. For more information on these efforts please visit: https://minnesotamedicalsolutions.com/minnmed-will-remain-open/.

