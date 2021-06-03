Minnnetonka teen charged with fatally shooting man at Broadway gas station

A 17-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with fatally shooting a young man at a north Minneapolis gas station nearly a month ago.

Albert J. Lucas IV, of Minnetonka, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting of 19-year-old George F. Zeon, of Plymouth.

Lucas was booked into the juvenile detention center Tuesday night in connection with the gunfire about 5:50 p.m. May 6 at the AmStar gas station on West Broadway between James and Knox avenues.

Lucas remains in custody as prosecutors prepare to ask that he be tried in adult court. Attorney representation for Lucas was not immediately available.

According to the charging document:

Surveillance video showed a vehicle pull up to Zeon as he pumped gas. Two men got out of the vehicle, went in the store and then came back out and confronted Zeon, whose girlfriend was with him.

Zeon's girlfriend told police that the suspects were asking Zeon about being in a gang, which confused her.

One of the men brandished a gun before putting it back in his waistband. Lucas then pulled a handgun and shot Zeon in the head and elsewhere. The two men fled in their vehicle, with a woman driving.

Nearly two weeks later, police located the woman driving the men's vehicle. She said they drove to the gas station to get flavored cigars. She added that she had only met Lucas on the day of the shooting.

She also said that Lucas revealed he had been shot in the face in an earlier incident and the shooting at the AmStar station actually was supposed to happen at Wally's Market on Golden Valley Road in Minneapolis.

The woman picked out Lucas as the shooter from a police photo lineup.

Police staked out an area near Hwy. 62 and Shady Oak Road in Minnetonka, spotted Lucas in a vehicle and arrested him. A loaded handgun was seized from a spot within reach of where he had been sitting.

