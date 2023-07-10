Minocqua man sentenced for trying to hide 'Dukes of Hazzard' replica car in bankruptcy case

Prosecutors say a Minocqua man tried to conceal a replica "Dukes of Hazzard" car from a bankruptcy trustee, but won't spend time in federal prison for doing so.

Bruce Polczynski, 57, was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to three years of probation for bankruptcy fraud. He pleaded guilty to the charge in March. Polczynski also must pay a $1,000 fine.

In pleading guilty, Polczynski admitted that he lied to the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee about assets so they wouldn't be used to pay creditors. Specifically, Polczynski lied to conceal a 1969 Dodge Charger replica of the General Lee vehicle from the "Dukes of Hazzard" television show and a 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said Polczynski’s deception was quickly discovered,and the vehicles were sold to pay creditors.

“Polczynski’s story, where he was quickly stripped of the assets he tried to hide, suffered the embarrassment of federal prosecution, and received a felony conviction, is a compelling cautionary tale for anyone considering bankruptcy fraud," O'Shea said in a written statement.

Peterson noted the bankruptcy system — like many government institutions — ”depends critically on the honesty” of those who engage with it.

More: Window Select files for bankruptcy, has nearly 1,000 creditors, filing shows

The judge said, while three years of probation was the “just sentence” given Polczynski’s health and financial circumstances, a prison term may be required in other bankruptcy fraud cases to “amplify” the general deterrencemessage.

The charge against Polczynski was the result of an investigation conducted by the Office of the United States Trustee and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Minocqua man sentenced for trying to hide 'Dukes of Hazzard' car