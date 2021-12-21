Minor, 12, arrested after another school threat

Dec. 21—Another minor has been arrested for making threats against a Lodi Unified School District campus this week.

Lodi Police Department announced Monday afternoon that a 12-year-old had been arrested in connection with online threats made against Lodi Middle School.

Police said no further information would be released because of the child's age. Juvenile arrest and court records are confidential under California state law.

Under California's SB 110, threatening violence against a school is punishable in a county jail for no more than one year.

Lodi Unified superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer sent a message to parents and guardians Monday morning, stating district officials learned of a threat to Lodi Middle School the prior evening.

The threat, she said, suggested students should not attend Lodi Middle School on Monday.

"We will continue to take all threats made against our schools seriously and disciplinary action will be taken," Washer said. "Please continue to help us keep our schools safe by reporting all safety concerns to a trusted adult, law enforcement, or the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System. If you or your child has information regarding the threat against Lodi Middle, please contact the school or Lodi Police Department."

An email to Lodi Middle School principal Cassandra Iwamiya seeking information about attendance Monday was not returned by press time.

The threat to the middle school came just three days after Millswood Middle School was targeted in a perceived threat on the social media platform Instagram.

A 13-year-old was arrested Friday and booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall in French Camp.

During the Millswood investigation, officers increased patrols around the middle school, but no incident occurred, police said.

Police said Monday's arrest was not related to the MIllswood threat.

Millswood principal Erin Lenzi said her entire staff was on campus Friday, despite the threat made and several parents stating they would keep their children home.

"We were there for our students, working as a team to keep them safe," she said. "I thought it was remarkable. The Friday before Christmas with someone intending to make us fearful and (school staff) all showed. I'm fortunate to work with this group of people."

While the faculty and staff were on campus Friday, Lenzi said 407 students did not attend class. Millswood has a student population of nearly 740 students, according to the district's Average Daily Attendance reports.

Police said the threat appeared to be part of a nationwide TikTok trend to report a false school shooting threat, to take place on Dec. 17.

The threat, which various media outlets, school districts, law enforcement agencies and even TikTok have described as "vague," featured text singling out Dec. 17 and warns of school shooting and other violence on that day.

It is unclear how and why the threat originated, according to reports.

TikTok issued a statement on Twitter late Thursday stating "We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warning about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."

Both the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and the Galt Police Department have not reported any threats to schools within their respective jurisdictions.