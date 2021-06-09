Minor arrested with handgun in Corcoran

Jun. 8—CORCORAN — A Corcoran youth has been arrested after being found in possession of a firearm, police said.

On Monday evening, a traffic stop was conducted by the Corcoran Police in the 2000 block of Sherman Avenue, when an alleged mechanical violation was observed. The driver of the vehicle was found to be unlicensed and consented to a search of the vehicle, authorities said. According to a press release from the Corcoran Police, the driver and his passengers were known gang members.

One of the minor passengers was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and was placed under arrest. He was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on charges of being in possession of a concealed weapon, being in possession of a ghost gun, being a minor in possession of a firearm and a minor in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public, providing a false identity to an officer and a gang enhancement.

A "ghost gun" is a privately made firearm with no serial number, making it more difficult to track.

The minor is currently being held without bail.

This is the second gun-related incident in four days in Corcoran. On Friday, police stopped a man who was in the process of clubbing someone with a pistol in the 400 block of Dairy Avenue. Before he could be arrested, the suspect, 36-year-old Stephen John Currey, ran into a house and slipped away. He is still wanted.

Currey is a 36-year-old Hispanic male with light skin, brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5'7 and weighs around 180 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Corcoran Police Department at (559) 992-5151.