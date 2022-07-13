Minor charged in connection to Pueblo drive-by shootings, police chase

A juvenile male was arrested Tuesday in connection to alleged drive-by shootings at several locations on the north and east sides of Pueblo on Monday night, the Pueblo Police Department said in a news release.

No one was injured in the shootings but at least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to Pueblo PD Public Information Officer Franklyn Ortega.

Police received several calls Monday about drive-by shootings involving a black truck. At approximately 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, police located what they believe to be the suspect vehicle in the area of 18th Street and Norwood Avenue, and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended after the truck crashed near the intersection of 13th Street and Eastern Avenue and came to a stop in the 3000 block of East 13th Street.

Four suspects then ran from the truck, police say, three of whom were placed in custody after a foot chase.

Officers then established a perimeter in the area where 15th Street intersects with Neilson and Juan Madrid avenues to search for the fourth suspect.

The search lasted several hours but police were unable to locate the juvenile. However, the suspect later turned himself in at the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center.

The unnamed juvenile was arrested on suspicion of vehicular eluding, auto theft, possession of a handgunby a minor, criminal mischief and domestic violence, according to Pueblo PD.

Police say two handguns were recovered on scene and an additional handgun was visible inside the truck prior to officers searching the vehicle Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate and additional charges related to the shootings and vehicle chase are pending.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Minor charged in connection to drive-by shootings, police chase