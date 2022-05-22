Minor crash turns into multiple drug charges for Fox Valley woman, after she is found hiding inside home near crash scene

GRAND CHUTE - What began Saturday evening as a minor vehicle crash became an arrest alleging multiple drug offenses, after one of the drivers was found in a nearby home trying to avoid police.

The woman, who police identified as a 30-year-old Fox Valley resident, will likely face multiple charges, plus two traffic citations stemming from the crash that occurred at Interstate 41 and Lynndale Drive.

The woman is in custody because of a probation violation; police say they'll recommend charges of burglary, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of prescription drugs without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

Grand Chute Police Lt. James Shepherd said witnesses reported a woman running from the scene moments after the crash. A short time later, another person reported a woman had entered a home around 6 p.m. on the 3900 block of North Fox Glove Lane.

Shepherd said deputies found a woman in the home. Deputies said she'd been driving the vehicle that caused the original crash.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Minor crash turns into drug charges for Fox Valley woman