Minor flood concerns for some Wednesday as a soggy pattern takes hold

Wednesday is shaping up to be a soggy day as a few scattered showers greet us out the door. Gloomy skies remain a constant headline through the day with better chances for widespread, heavy rain moving in later in the evening. Highs still manage to warm into the low to mid 50s thanks to southwest winds pushing 15-20mph. Not exactly an enjoyable day to be outside, but nothing to sneeze at when the 50s come rolling through the region after weeks of arctic air.

Flood Risks for Wednesday remain towards our northwest through Southeast Ohio, however, western Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas county will see enough rain this evening along with snowmelt for issues like ponding on roadways due to clogged storm drains and low lying areas. A marginal risk is worth watching for, but high occurrences of issues is not expected.

Thursday begins with moderate to heavy rain and doesn’t look to let up until the afternoon with more scattered showers present. With melting snows, rain, and soggy conditions holding through the entire day, culverts, streams, and creeks, swell along with pooling on roads as storm drains remain clogged with plowed snows.

To go from heavy snows to heavy rain, high water risks become a real concern. Monitor local conditions closely and remember, don’t drive through flooded road ways. Highs into Thursday push into the upper 50s and low 60s but it certainly is working against us when it comes to thawing us out. Rain continues through the evening as yet another surge of moisture from the Gulf works into the region.

Friday showers continue to come and go, in a more scattered fashion. With nearly 2-3 inches of rain over the last several days and melting snows, rivers will be running high. Creeks and streams that feed them will be backed up as well. Monitor local conditions closely and watch for standing water on roads. Temps are cooler than Thursday but still well above average in the mid to upper 50s. A second cold front is expected to cross through the day bringing steadier showers in the late afternoon and early evening. After it passes, rains finally begin to break up leaving us with isolated chances by the overnight. Lows in the low 40s keeps us from having to deal with any refreezing.

Saturday a few light sprinkles in the morning but clearing conditions through the day. Sunshine tries to make a return for many through stubborn clouds. Highs still manage the low to mid 50s by the early evening. A bit breezy as we are stuck in a holding pattern before another cold front is expected, this time from the northwest. Clouds increase overnight into our Sunday as rain moves in pre-dawn.

Sunday showers once again return for a soggy day. Off and on showers with steadier rain along the cold front for the afternoon through the evening. Highs sink a little more into the low 50s and winds pick up out of the northwest after the front passes in the late evening. Cooler air rushes in and overnight lows drop into the 20s. Roads will freeze in the overnight hours and higher elevations will see snowflakes at times before we start to clear up Monday.

Monday a few snow flakes fly and a brief snow shower as wrap around moisture gets stuck on the western edge of our ridgelines. Accumulations look minor but isolated locations will find a slick morning commute. However, after such a warm week, highs in the 30s will remind us that it is still, in fact, winter.

Tuesday will be a cloudy start with a few light flurries for the mountain counties. Northwest winds will keep the day feeling cold as temps struggle into the upper 30s. Wind chills will certainly be an issue that requires a few more layers to head outside.

In your extended forecast, winter is back as temps cool back down closer to January averages. Rounding out the month on a chilly note, February looks to pick up where January lets off. We do look to enjoy longer stretches of drier weather bringing a soft landing to the very active pattern we’ve seen through January.

WEDNESDAY

Soggy but warmer. Highs in the 50s.

THRUSDAY

Rainy all day. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s

FRIDAY

Still rainy, breezy. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Iso. showers, some sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Soggy again, windy. Highs in the 50s

MONDAY

Chilly, AM Mtn. Flakes. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Sun & Clouds, near average. Highs in the low 40s

WEDNESDAY

Rain to snow, light accumulations. Highs in the 30s

THURSDAY

AM snows to PM clearing. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine & near average. Highs in the 40s.

