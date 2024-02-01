Minor flooding spills over, causes hazards during Thursday rains in Ventura County

This story will be updated.

Minor flooding Thursday morning created traffic hazards during the morning commute as the first of two storms made its way across Ventura County.

The rain started around 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday in Ventura County, and rain totals generally varied from 1.5 to 3 inches within hours, said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Ventura received the heaviest soaking with more than 3 inches of rain Thursday morning, said Mike Wofford, another meteorologist. By contrast, Oxnard and Port Hueneme experienced between 1.5 and 1.8 inches of rain, he said.

Thousand Oaks saw 2 inches of rain, Simi Valley had between a ½ inch and 1 inch and Camarillo received a bit more, according to the weather service.

In Ventura, the excessive water led to the closures of the No. 2 and 3 lanes of southbound Highway 101 between California and Seaward streets around 6 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Jorge Alfaro said. As of 10 a.m., the lanes remain closed.

Alfaro said crews with the California Department of Transportation were sent to tackle it. The CHP also reported flooding in Ventura at the interchange of Highway 101 and State Route 33. Ventura police reported flooding on Harbor Boulevard at Olivas Avenue.

A chance of showers remains throughout the day, and there will be relief Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy conditions, Schoenfeld said.

She said a bigger storm — an atmospheric river — is forecast for late Saturday night into Sunday.

“Expected are 24 to 36 hours of continuous rain,” Schoenfeld said.

