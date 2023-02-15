Minor found asleep in stolen car with stolen firearm, DeKalb County police say

DeKalb County Police officers arrested a minor found asleep in a stolen car.

Officials said officers responded to reports of someone asleep behind the wheel of a stolen Hyundai Sonata in the area of Rondelay Drive.

According to investigators, the car was stolen from a nearby neighborhood.

After officers detained the suspect, they found a stolen firearm in his waistband and a flathead screwdriver, commonly used to break vehicle ignitions during a theft, police said.

Detectives from another jurisdiction said they are in the process of charging the suspect with multiple entering auto thefts.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The suspect was checked into the DeKalb County Regional Youth Detention Center.

