Minor girl injured, man killed in Friday night Lauderhill shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in Lauderhill Friday night and a minor girl was injured but is expected to recover, according to police.

Lauderhill Police received multiple alerts from SoundThinking, formerly ShotSpotter, shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a shooting in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street. The technology detects and locates gunshots and sends the information to 911 dispatchers and law enforcement in real time.

The minor girl and man were found at the scene and were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, the police department said in a news release. The man was later pronounced dead.

Additional information was not released Saturday. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).