Minor injured in shooting, Lexington police working to determine if it was accidental

A minor who was shot in the arm Sunday evening in Lexington has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The minor, whose age and gender have not been released, was reportedly shot in the right arm, Lexington Police Department Lt. Joe Anderson confirmed Monday morning.

Police received a call at 7:44 p.m. about the shooting, which occurred at the 1800 block of Balfour Drive, he said. The individual with the gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, but police declined to say which one.

Investigators are working to determine whether the shooting was accidental. No arrests in relation to the shooting have been made, Anderson said.