Minor injuries in Groton school bus crash

Nov. 9—GROTON — Police said a school bus driver will receive a written warning in a Tuesday morning crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Newtown Road that resulted in minor injuries to three people, including a student.

Student Transportation of America driver Elizabeth Pepin of Naugatuck was bringing 36 students to Robert E. Fitch High School around 7:25 a.m. when she rear-ended a Honda Civic, according to police. Both cars were traveling south on Newtown Road.

Police said both vehicles began their turns onto Fort Hill Road eastbound when the Civic, driven by Tammy Santoro of Groton, was struck from behind by the school bus, which they alleged was traveling too close.

Police Capt. Greg McCarthy said the injuries were minor "tweaks" to one student on the bus as well as the driver of the Civic and her son. All three injured people were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

An administrator from the high school and the Groton Police Department's school resource officer for Fitch High School were also on scene with emergency responders, according to police. The parents of the students on the bus were contacted.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.

