Minor injuries reported after Kettering KinderCare teachers assaulted

Mar. 22—Three people had minor injuries after a woman reportedly assault teachers at a preschool and child care center in Kettering Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 11:20 a.m. at KinderCare at 1875 Ebert Ave.

"A 30-year-old adult female was arrested in connection with the reported incident and minor injuries were reported to three persons," Kettering police Officer Tyler Johnson said.

A delivery driver called 911 after he reportedly witnessed the assault, according to dispatch records.

"One of the parents started beating on one of the teachers," the caller said.

The woman was carrying a baby before she drove away, he added.

