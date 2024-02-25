Minor injuries reported after truck flips on I-81

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident on I-81 involving a flipped truck on Saturday, Feb. 24.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched to I-81 North at mile marker 147.7 for a vehicle accident involving a truck hauling a trailer. They were also told passengers were entrapped inside the vehicle.

Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and trailer before extracting the passengers. Crews say they had to remove the vehicle’s windshield and roof to remove the occupants inside.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of this crash.

(courtesy, Troutville Vol. FD)

