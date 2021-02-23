Updated: Two Minors Killed As Camaro Driver Further Tarnishes Modern Muscle Car Name

Elizabeth Puckett

Three victims have died during a violent underground 'drive-by' crash.

Update as of 05:50 pm 02/23/2021: As as Tuesday afternoon, a 14 and 16-year-old child, have died. The third victim was a 35-year-old male. Bail and bond conditions have been set for Andrew Mock late Monday at $30,000 for each of the two deaths and $20,000 for the assault charge. The charges and bond amount could increase now that a third death has been confirmed.

Author's note: This story has really struck a nerve with people since I posted it this morning. I have nothing but love for muscle cars and racing, but I will not stand by people who participate in this kind of event, and claim them as my own people. This isn't racing. I struggle to put a name on it, because I don't see any car people here. Anyone can drive fast, most minivans can hit 100 mph and do donuts.

My father was a top fuel driver, and I have been drag and road racing since I was 17-years-old. Anyone who meets me knows I'm 'boil the bunny' obsessed with high-performance cars and going fast, that's not the issue at question. However, this 'Camaro crash heard 'round the world' will be used against everyone with a muscle car. When they come looking to make it illegal to modify your car (again) guess what they're going to point to? When they start putting horsepower limitations on new cars, it will be on the backs of drivers like Mock. The Camaro did nothing wrong, but we've got to stop accepting this as normal car people behavior before we start getting cracked down on by association.

Original Story:

Most of us aren't completely innocent when it comes to our cars, especially when they boast better than average performance, but this street takeover stuff is pure stupidity. When I was a lot more involved in the social side of the car community, I faced many reckless temptations. My Formula tends to command attention when it rolls through a crowd with its thumping cam and piercing exhaust, but I 100% of the time said 'NO!' to doing burnouts, donuts, or racing with a crowd lining the street or parking lot. It seems like nowadays, people can't resist showing off in the stupidest ways, and this is coming from a huge showoff behind the wheel. So here we are, reporting on, yet another, modern muscle car making everyone else look like irresponsible delinquents who can't handle their own car. As a result, two have died from a Chevy Camaro crash in Harris county, Texas.

Street takeovers are not for real enthusiasts, read our deep dive on the topic here.

There's not much to say about the video of the crash, other than watch with caution, I wouldn't even let my teenage son see it. A Camaro is seen racing down an access road/off-ramp, and violently smacking into a Malibu, that was pulling out into the road. The Malibu was hit so hard that debris damaged a second Camaro in a nearby parking lot.

The part that really makes you lose (even more) faith in the human race is the reaction of the crowd - the onlookers react with a high level of excitement and entertainment, I'm pretty sure I hear some laughs in there as well.

Reports are conflicting about what happened to the passenger, with a reliable source saying the passenger is seen thrown from the Camaro in the video. A local news station notes that two bystanders, at least one hit by the Malibu, have now died, with another airlifted from the scene, one being a 16-year-old boy. While a different Houston news site allude to the passenger of the Camaro being the other person who died. Comments on his Facebook page (which we won't link to for obvious reasons) mention that a third teen has also died in the last few hours. Meanwhile, the grown man, who appears to actually be a father, who was (poorly) driving the Camaro is a-okay - he has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

A grown adult (who has fathered a child) showing off for a bunch of kids, is, well, pretty pathetic in and of itself. Surely in his multiple decades on this planet, he's heard of drag strips, road courses, and at least private property to flex on, but I guess that would be less thrilling without the squealing teens cheering him on.

Our thoughts are with the families of the killed and injured, and honestly, I even feel sorry for the car. Here's to hoping this is a wake up call to someone tempted to engage in these spectator filled drive bys. On a long enough timeline, you're going to hurt someone or destroy your car, that's not something a real auto enthusiast would even risk.

Minor Killed by Reckless Underground Racer

