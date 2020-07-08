Minor league baseball teams the latest to sue insurance companies for failing to pay business interruption insurance

A cyclist rides past Principal Park, home to the Triple-A minor league baseball Iowa Cubs, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Two high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday at the stadium were postponed after officials said a ballpark staff member tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Unable to secure players from Major League Baseball, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Columbia Fireflies, Binghamton Rumble Ponies and 157 other minor league teams canceled their 2020 baseball season late last month.

For the first time in history, there will be no cheering fans in their stadiums. No hot dog sales. No beer or baseball caps. For every one of these teams and their vendors, the summer of 2020 will have to be written off as a complete bust, with total losses expected to far exceed $100 million.

But there is one source of income they’re still hoping to collect: business interruption insurance.

Like thousands of other companies across the country, these teams and their vendors believe that because they faithfully paid insurance premiums and could not have foreseen that the coronavirus pandemic would cause the government or MLB to shut them down, they are now entitled to a payout.

The problem is their insurance companies don’t agree.

Not only do insurers say that no physical damage has been done to property – such as would have occurred after a flood of a hurricane – they point to clauses in practically every contract that explicitly state that losses caused by viruses are not covered.

Unwilling to take these denials as the last word, every kind of company that has been battered by government shutdowns – from bars, restaurants and daycare centers to gyms, hair salons and dental offices – is now suing insurance carriers to collect on claims, and insurers are circling the wagons to defend themselves.

For most of the participants in this battle, the stakes could not be higher.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) estimates that coronavirus related shutdowns have cost companies with 100 or fewer employees anywhere from $250 billion to $430 billion per month. With the insurance industry’s collective surplus hovering around $800 billion, it would not take long for carriers to get completely wiped out if they started paying on claims, according to a letter circulated in April by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

“Pandemic outbreaks are uninsured because they are uninsurable,” David A. Sampson, president and CEO of APCIA, is quoted as saying in the Chicago Fed letter. “Insurers benefit from diversifying risk, but diversifying pandemic risk is particularly difficult as a large number of businesses and households are often affected at once, which in turn can create substantial losses.”

The potential downfall of the insurance industry isn’t stopping companies across the country from demanding payment. That’s because their own fates hang in the balance.

Columbus Clippers right fielder Connor Marabell (24) runs for first base as Columbus Clippers first baseman Bobby Bradley (44) heads to third and then home scoring a run during a minor league baseball game between the Columbus Clippers and the Louisville Bats on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Huntington Park. More

Because MLB is not playing ball

A group of 50 minor league baseball teams and their vendors are just the latest to sue. According to their lead attorney, Andrew Sandler, it wasn’t coronavirus that ended their season. It was MLB.

“The teams are unable to play because they’re not getting their players from MLB,” said Sandler, an attorney with Mitchell Sandler LLC in Washington, D.C. “That is classic business interruption.

“This is no different than cases after 9/11, Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina,” Sandler continued. “The courts view it very dimly when insurers collect premiums then when a major catastrophe hits, they say they can’t pay.”

A spokesman for Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., the lead insurance carrier named in the lawsuit, said his firm does not comment on pending litigation.