Minor sentenced to juvenile detention over fatal carjacking of Uber Eats driver

A 14-year-old girl will spend the next seven years in juvenile detention after being sentenced in connection to the fatal carjacking of an Uber Eats driver in Washington, D.C.

The teenager, whose sentence will last until she is 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June after 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar died as she and a 15-year-old friend attempted to steal his car on March 23. Prosecutors sought and secured the maximum sentence against the 14-year-old minor, NBC Washington reported.

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to felony murder in May and also faces juvenile detention until she is 21.

Anwar died near Nationals Park after the two teenagers, the younger of whom was 13 at the time, tried to steal his car and used a Taser on him. The car rolled over after Anwar struck parked cars trying to regain control of the car. Anwar was ejected from the vehicle.



“He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family,” Anwar’s family said in a statement at the time. “The loss for his family is immeasurable.”

At the time, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III said charging the two minors as adults wouldn’t “bring back the lost loved one.”

“The 15-year-old would not be charged as an adult. You know, obviously, this is a tragic case, and you know, charging this person as an adult [who’s] a juvenile … does not bring back the lost loved one in this case,” he said. “And certainly, again, the 15-year-old would not be eligible as a Title 16 case, you know, and it’s not really pointing fingers at anyone — the courts or anyone."

