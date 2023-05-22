Minor shot and wounded by police in Mississippi

INDIANOLA, Miss. — Police shot and wounded a person Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Indianola, Mississippi.

The person, who is younger than 18, received “significant injuries” and was taken to a local hospital, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. No officers were hurt.

The bureau said the shooting happened at about 6 a.m. It did not provide additional details about the person who was wounded, including their name. It also did not say how many Indianola Police Department officers were on the scene.

MBI is investigating, as it does with most shootings involving law enforcement officers.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Minor wounded in shooting by police in Mississippi