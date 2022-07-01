Minor shows up to Lexington hospital with gunshot wound late Thursday, police say

A minor in Lexington suffered a gunshot wound Thursday evening, according to police.

Police were dispatched to the 3600 block of Bold Bidder Drive at 11:44 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired. Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department said responding officers initially didn’t find anything but shortly afterwards, a minor showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening, per Truex. Police went back to the scene on Bold Bidder Drive and found shell casings, per Truex.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.