Minor stabbed in downtown Austin Thursday; police asking for public’s help finding suspect

The Austin Police Department is enlisting the public’s help to find the person of interest in a downtown stabbing Thursday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, officers and paramedics responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 200 block of West Avenue and discovered a person with stab wounds. The Austin Police Association posted to social media that the victim is believed to be a minor who was on his way to work near the Seaholm District when he was attacked.

Knife attack in the early morning hours in downtown Austin. The preliminary investigation indicates a minor on his way to work near the Seaholm District was brutally attacked by a random assailant with a knife. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a local area hospital.… pic.twitter.com/2ASuGiZLVA — Austin Police Association (@ATXPOA) September 28, 2023

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from police.

Detectives identified a person of interest in the case who was last seen carrying a brown or gray backpack. He was also wearing a turquoise-colored head covering and a black shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to police.

More: Austin City Council passes resolution to increase police oversight, implement Prop A

Police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police identify person of interest in downtown stabbing Thursday