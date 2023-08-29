Minor struck by car in San Lorenzo
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
The sale of a registered investment advisory business to a Kansas wealth management firm is part of a renewed focus at Goldman on the ultrarich.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde provide their takeaways and thoughts from Week 0 of the college football season.
Luis Rubiales' mother has locked herself inside a church in his hometown and declared that she's going on a hunger strike until her son is vindicated.
Stellantis launches its Spoticar used-car sales platform in the U.S. It sells products from nearly new to 10 years old, with up to 120,000 miles.
Bonhams is auctioning vintage collectors’ machinery, topped by a 1983 Lancia Rally “Evoluzione," a Martini Porsche — and a Spitfire plane from World War II.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
If you want to reap the benefits of premium gas, consider getting a bottle of octane booster.
Your credit can have a positive or negative effect on your auto insurance rates. Here’s what to know so you can save money on your premiums.
At the first Republican presidential debate, the candidates revealed how they plan to attack the incumbent in next year's general election.
Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for new rides-hailing drivers in California to 25 years old due to what it described as "baselessly higher" commercial insurance costs in the state. "California's insurance coverage requirements for rideshare are baselessly higher than nearly every other car on the road: up to thirty times that of taxis and thirty times that of personal vehicles," an Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
Our long-term wrap-up of a year spent in the 2022 BMW 330e xDrive sedan.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Chargers at 49ers game.
A majority of Americans agree with striking actors that it's a "bad idea" to use AI digital replicas in movies and TV shows.
Sometimes the right gear can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and major problem.
This is a one-off Ferrari 812 Competizione made by Ferrari's Tailor Made division and shown at Monterey Car Week.
A 1985 Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class sedan with turbodiesel engine, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
"Me after realizing I was going 60 on a 25 because 'Last Kiss' by Taylor Swift..."