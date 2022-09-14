Minor suffers gunshot wound in shooting near Lexington cemetery

A minor was shot near the Lexington cemetery Tuesday night, according to Lexington police.

Police said they were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue at 8:48 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived they found a male with a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information was provided as of 10:30 p.m. Police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

At 8:48 p.m. on September 13, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for an individual who had been shot. Officers located a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) September 14, 2022

