Minor threatened to hit employees with a baseball bat at a Beaufort Walmart, police say

A minor was petitioned to Family Court on felony assault and battery charges after threatening employees with a baseball bat Wednesday at a Beaufort Walmart, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Officers were called out to the Walmart on Robert Smalls Parkway around 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, where employees said a boy was knocking down merchandise and nearly hitting multiple customers as he rode down the store’s aisles in a shopping cart.

Two employees, one of whom was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, began to follow him through the store until he allegedly got angry and began cursing at them. The boy then grabbed a metal baseball bat that was nearby and raised it toward one of the employees before telling them to “stop following me and get away” or else he would “crack ... your skull,” police said in a report.

At this point, the employees reported that the boy was 10 feet away from them and had taken a few steps toward them before he dropped the bat. The boy’s mother went to the Beaufort Walmart where he was being detained and picked him up Wednesday.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The minor was petitioned to Family Court with first-degree assault and battery. He was not taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia because the boy did not swing the bat at anyone or hit anyone during the incident, said Lt. Charles Raley.