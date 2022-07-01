Minor traffic stop leads to drug, firearm charges

Jul. 1—A Page man faces felony charges in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

In the late night hours of June 30, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies performed a traffic stop on Legends Highway for a minor traffic infraction. During the stop, a small quantity of heroin and fentanyl was found. Further investigation into the source of the narcotics gave deputies enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Logan Road in Page, according to Fridley.

Deputies executed the search, during which large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, prescription pills and marijuana were found, all which were packaged for sale. There were also multiple firearms in the residence, and the owner is a convicted felon.

Jesse J. Perry, 52, of Page, was charged with the felony offenses of possession with intent to deliver (four counts) and prohibited person in possession of a firearm (three counts). Perry was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590, or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.