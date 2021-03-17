Minorities underrepresented in service academy nominations

  • FILE - In this April 18, 2020 file photo, cadets practice social distancing as they march to their seats to start the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Minority students are significantly underrepresented when it comes to getting nominations from members of Congress to attend the nation's military service academies, according to an analysis released Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020 file photo, Navy midshipmen cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Navy and Army, in West Point, N.Y. Minority students are significantly underrepresented when it comes to getting nominations from members of Congress to attend the nation's military service academies, according to an analysis released Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
1 / 2

Service Academies Minorities

FILE - In this April 18, 2020 file photo, cadets practice social distancing as they march to their seats to start the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Minority students are significantly underrepresented when it comes to getting nominations from members of Congress to attend the nation's military service academies, according to an analysis released Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
PAT EATON-ROBB
·2 min read

Minority students are significantly underrepresented when it comes to getting nominations from members of Congress to attend the nation's military service academies, according to an analysis released Wednesday.

The study by the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center and the Veterans Legal Services Clinic at Yale Law School included nearly 25 years of admissions nomination data from the Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy involving members of the current Congress.

Members of Congress have awarded 6% of their total nominations to Black students and 8% to Hispanic students, according to the report. White students received 74% of the nominations. Currently, about 15% of students in public schools nationwide are Black and 27% are Hispanic.

To be considered for admission, all service academy applicants must receive a nomination from a member of Congress, the president, the vice president, a secretary of a military service, or an academy superintendent.

“Because many general officers graduate from the service academies, the congressional nominations bottleneck ultimately impacts diversity at the highest levels of military leadership," said Liam Brennan, the executive director of the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center. "While some congressmembers are making good-faith efforts to promote students of color, the data point to a clear and urgent need for improvement across Congress and in the academy admissions process at large.”

The study found that between 2009 and 2019, people of color made up 32% of nominations made by Democrats in Congress and 15% of those made by Republicans.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the disparity in nominations is why Congress has been working to standardize and streamline the application process.

Recently enacted legislation requires the military to standardize race and ethnicity classifications and demographic categories across all service academies and to publish an annual report regarding the demographics of applicants and nominations made by each congressional district for the most recent application year.

It also sets up an online portal to serve as a clearinghouse for members of Congress so they can see who is being recommended by whom for each academy.

“Right now, very bluntly, we do not ask about an applicant's race, ethnicity or religion,” Blumenthal said. “We feel it would be inappropriate and maybe even illegal to do so. But the standardization of information and providing an online portal will help to make the process more uniform across the country.”

An earlier analysis by the Veterans Legal Services Clinic at Yale Law School and the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center found men were being nominated three times as often as women for admission to the academies.

Recommended Stories

  • Opening the vaccine doors too wide, too fast could threaten equity

    Several states are making their entire adult populations eligible for coronavirus vaccines well ahead of President Biden's May 1 goal. Why it matters: Opening up eligibility could get more shots in arms, but it also risks creating more competition for vaccines before many vulnerable Americans have received theirs.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Alaska and Mississippi have made the vaccine available to everyone older than 16. Ohio, Utah, Michigan, Montana and Connecticut have all said they'll follow suit within the next few weeks, per CNN.Where it stands: Alaska has fully vaccinated more of its population than any other state, at over 18%, and Connecticut is near the top, according to Johns Hopkins' vaccine tracker.But Ohio and Michigan are in the middle of the pack, and only seven states have vaccinated smaller shares of the their population than Mississippi.Nationally, about 37% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated, and about 65% have received at least one dose, per the CDC. What they're saying: "One of the risks of opening up to all adults is it does become a bit of a free for all, and it becomes much more difficult to target vaccines and ensure those who are most vulnerable are vaccinated first," KFF's Jen Tolbert said."It is wonderful news that come May, vaccine supply will no longer be the limiting factor in getting Americans vaccinated. The bottleneck will then become distribution. Demand will outstrip our ability to get shots in arms, and that's when the 'hunger games' will truly begin," said Celine Gounder, an assistant professor at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine."We will need to pay special attention to equity, otherwise the most vulnerable will be left out, including people who work hourly jobs, don't have easy access to a computer or the internet, have lower levels of literacy, and have disabilities," she added.The other side: An increase in vaccine supply may mean that speed and equity don't necessarily have to work against each other. "We can increase eligibility to get as much speed going as possible (and prevent doses from sitting in storage), while also targeting communities that are unable to get access due to barriers to care," said Leana Wen, a visiting professor at George Washington University School of Public Health.Between the lines: Even when eligibility is wide open, providers may still have some ability to prioritize the highest-risk patients."As providers are scheduling appointments, they should consider an individual’s risk of exposure due to their employment and their vulnerability to severe disease in determining how to schedule appointments," the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center wrote in a memo announcing the eligibility dates last week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mississippi, Connecticut Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout as More States Eye May 1 Deadline

    Mississippi and Connecticut became the latest states to announce accelerated COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, following President Biden's call for the nation to make vaccines available to all adults by...

  • Sudan and Ethiopia border clashes fuel wider tensions

    A decades-old border dispute over fertile farmland between Sudan and Ethiopia is feeding regional rivalry and even sparking fears of broader conflict, analysts say.

  • Hispanic lawmakers press Pentagon on extremism in the military

    The lawmakers point to the involvement of violent extremists during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol.

  • Birthday Gifts for Mom That She'll Treasure For Years

    Wish her a happy birthday with a gift as special as she is.From Country Living

  • Life Events That Millennials and Gen Zers Are Choosing To Go Into Debt For

    Financial experts give insight on the life events millennials and Gen Z are going into debt for, and what they should be doing to minimize and manage this debt.

  • 'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight

    In this rural swath of Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, former President Donald Trump remains deeply admired, with lawn signs and campaign flags still dotting the landscape. Laura Biggs, a 56-year-old who has already recovered from the virus, is wary of taking the vaccine. Reassurances from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have done little to ease her alarm that the vaccine could lead to death.

  • Late night hosts are skeptical Trump will urge hesitant Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccines

    The U.S. has administered more than 100 million COVID-19 shots, but "there still isn't anywhere near enough vaccine to go around," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live, "and even when there is, the worry is that people will not want it — 49 percent of Republican men say they will not get the vaccine. Suddenly they're against baring their arms." In fairness to Republicans, they're getting starkly mixed messages, Kimmel added. "The pandemic isn't a big deal, it will wash away, it's no worse than the flu; but it was created by China to destroy us. Which is it? Is Trump not getting the credit he deserves for manufacturing the vaccine, or this how Bill Gates controls our minds? No wonder they're hesitant." Dr. Anthony Fauci "strongly urged Donald Trump to tell his followers to get vaccinated," he deadpanned, "and he probably will, he generally does the right thing." Tooning Out the News was similarly skeptical Trump would follow Fauci's suggestion. "Yesterday on Fox News, Dr. Fauci urged former President Trump to speak up about the coronavirus vaccine," Jimmy Kimmel said at The Tonight Show. Not only will Trump not respond to a direct appeal, he said, but "honestly, asking Trump to give people medical advice makes me nervous because you know one day he's gonna say something crazy like Sour Patch Kids can cure asthma." Fallon made his own Trump PSA just to be safe. "Nearly 30 percent of Americans, and half of all Republican men, say they do not intend to get one of the vaccines," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "First of all, I call dibs on theirs. Second of all, why? Why, Republican men, why? Your guy's the one taking credit for the vaccine even existing. You're insulting him by not getting jabbed!" Fauci used flattery to try to get Trump to step up, he noted, "but to get everyone their shots, we need leadership from every part of the community, which is why thousands of clergy members from a cross-section of faiths — imams, rabbis, priests, and swamis — are trying to coax the hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Reminds me of the old joke: A priest, a rabbi, an imam, and a swami walk into a bar, and it's okay because they all got vaccinated." If you want the vaccine and can't find any, Conan O'Brien had an iffy solution. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors

  • Warren and Schumer keep pressure on Biden to cancel student debt

    Warren has legislation drafted, but she and Schumer say an executive order is the best way to cancel $50,000 a person.

  • 15 Money Truths Your Successful Friends Won’t Tell You

    Are you tired of working the same job you've sworn to quit countless times? You might be stuck in a rut — and your more successful friends have noticed. You might envy their Saturday morning...

  • DigitalOcean sets IPO terms, to be valued at nearly $5 billion

    DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. disclosed Monday that it set terms of its initial public offering, as the New York-based cloud computing company looks to raise up to $775.5 million and be valued at up to $4.95 billion. The company is offering 16.5 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $44 and $47 per share. The company is expected to have ab out 105.3 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DOCN." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $43.6 million on revenue of $318.4 million in 2020, after a loss of $40.4 million on revenue of $254.8 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has edged up 0.8% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.

  • Attorneys in Derek Chauvin trial hone in on key juror question: Black or Blue Lives matter?

    "Your goal as a lawyer is not to get an impartial jury," said a former chief public defender of Hennepin County. "You're looking for jurors who are favorable to your theory of the case."

  • Oklahoma high school sports announcer who used a racist slur that was caught on a hot mic blamed it on his blood sugar

    Matt Rowan, a high school sports announcer in Oklahoma, used a racist slur when one of the girls' basketball teams kneeled during the national anthem.

  • Georgia spa shootings: Suspected gunman says he has a sex addiction, police say

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of shooting eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we know.

  • Biden and Irish premier Micheal Martin to hold online talks marking St Patrick’s Day

    Topics of conversation could include Brexit, coronavirus and Ireland’s vaccine supply issues

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • The Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

    The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of proprieties" all playing a significant role. Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortunate — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than it did in 2020. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money. Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel. Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll to build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • Britney Spears' single 'Everytime' tragically foreshadowed her life, and it's haunted me for 17 years

    For fans like me, the 2004 music video for "Everytime" was the first chilling sign of her struggles to come. Now everyone else has finally caught up.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man arrested after a car chase

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.