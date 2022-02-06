Minority Chamber of Commerce brings networking, advocacy to area small business and nonprofit organizations

Ardmore’s minority populations are thriving alongside the booming small business community in our area. Nationwide, racially and ethnically diverse populations make up about 21 percent of rural areas – and census records show that those same populations produced 83 percent of rural America’s growth from 2000-2010.

As those trends continue, a new group of business and nonprofit leaders have joined together to create the first Minority Chamber of Commerce for the greater Ardmore area. Members of the group have been discussing various business and networking needs in the area for several months.

The first meeting of the group was held virtually Saturday afternoon, but the support of the newly created entity is real.

“I’m still learning,” said Jay Willis, founder of local nonprofit Real Dads Do Real Things. “Building this together will help us qualify for more support.”

“We’re a down home business,” said Allegra Willis, owner of Ray of Sunshine Sweets and Treats. “My goal is to help Ardmore grow, for the future and for our kids. That’s my hope for this Chamber.”

Making improvements to the small business and nonprofit leadership community involves more than bringing in new ventures, but also requires support and advocacy in order to sustain them.

Enterprising queer, Latinx, Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs are launching businesses and nonprofits which are breathing new life into their own communities – and creating better livelihoods for their owners and employees.

“Being part of a group like this makes it easier to network,” said Renada Carr, a stylist at Hair by J & Company. “I have some great ideas I’d love to introduce to our community.”

Plans for the Minority Chamber include a newsletter and public business listings for minority owned organizations. Currently, the group is recruiting new members and building their online and in person presence. For more information, contact them at facebook.com/mccga580 or by email at mccga580@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Minority Chamber of Commerce brings networking, advocacy to area small business and nonprofit organizations