Minority Leader McConnell (R-KY) urges Senate to take “swift” and “decisive action” on supplemental foreign aid package.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , a Republican from Kentucky, told a crowd at the McConnell Center, that he hoped the Senate and the White House continue to support Ukraine despite waning enthusiasm from both sides of the aisle.

‘This is not solely about helping Ukraine,” he said. “It's also about getting us ready for the bigger challenges we have ahead out in Asia. Right now, our efforts are making a difference, both in Ukraine and here at home. But the Biden administration's hesitation along the way has really, in my view, kind of prolonged the bloodshed. This is a moment for swift and decisive action to prevent further loss of life and to impose real consequences on the tyrants who have terrorized the people of Ukraine and of Israel. And right now, the Senate has a chance to produce supplemental assistance that will help us do exactly that. Enemies abroad will be watching closely and waiting for America to falter. Only our concrete and credible support can deter our adversaries in the future and restore security.”