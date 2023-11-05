Minority rule in the House of Representatives a failure for America

Newly elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La, is sworn in after being elected to the speakership on Oct. 25, 2023. Johnson was the fourth candidate nominated by the GOP for the role after Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 in a move led by a group of hardline House conservatives.

The position of Speaker of the House has become a death knell for Republican individuals holding the position. Mr. McCarthy’s experience is preceded by Newt Gingrich , John Boehner , and Paul Ryan who left the Speakership due to the presence of what would become the MAGA caucus. Denny Hastert also left due to ethical issues based on child abuse and illegal bank withdrawals.

The presence of certain members in the caucus has made governing impossible. America is looking at a government closure in just weeks and Republicans seemed unable to elect a House Speaker and nothing happens in the House without a Speaker. Mr. McCarthy experienced the embarrassing 15 votes prior to his accession but he made so many deals with the Freedom Caucus that it was only a matter of time before someone would “vacate” the chair.

The issue confronting them is that there is a core that believes that they can demand their agenda be approved as if the House alone legislates. This attitude is sheer, political incompetence dictated by the demagogues. These MAGA representatives dismiss compromise as anathema and do not appreciate their minority in both the House and the government at large. But they are enough to cripple the House.

However, the real complication is that the current iteration of the Republican Party is on a mission to make the national government largely irrelevant. From Social Security to SNAPS, Republicans are committed to gutting our government as much as possible. Their willingness to attack the “third rail” reveals their disconnect with the American people.

Gaetz' motion to vacate the chair forced the House to start the whole process again. During the 22 days with no Speaker, the House of Representatives in Congress was incapable of addressing any of the issues America faces and the threat of government closure was reduced to about two weeks to pass legislation to keep it open, assuming Jordan and friends do not renew their impossible demands.

After those 22 days, the Republican Caucus chose Mike Johnson [R-La]. Their desperation was revealed by their election of an inexperienced back-bencher, but his policies are pure MAGA. He opposes aid to Ukraine. Johnson emerged as a leader in the House to overturn the election. He is also not shy about his devotion to twice-impeached and four-times-indicted Donald Trump. He voted against keeping the government open when McCarthy brought his agreement to the floor to keep it open. His positions on abortion, gay marriage and “critical race theory” are pure MAGA. And he could not have received the position without the approval of Gaetz, Jordan, Boebert, Gosar and the rest of the Freedom Caucus. Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded the impeachment of Joe Biden continue for her vote.

I commend Republicans as an opposition party. They can criticize, demean, suborn, and undermine government at every step and they do it very effectively. What they cannot seem to do is govern. The bills passed by this House and all its investigations have been essentially appeasements to the radical right in charge. The problem is that their bills die in the Senate. This new Speaker may be given some time to adjust and he will depend heavily on fellow Louisianan Steve Scalise, the Republican who bragged he was David Duke without the baggage.

This new Speaker may be allowed to keep the government open, since the House has no time to prepare an alternative funding bill, a situation of their own making. My prediction will be that, to govern, at some point Mr. Johnson will be required to ignore the Gaetz faction. And at that point, we will end up right where we are now. Nancy Pelosi governed with 221 Democrats, about the same number as Republicans. The comparison is pronounced and the successes of Pelosi prove that governing requires leadership, not capitulation to the minority.

Robert Haslag lives in Nixa.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Minority rule in the House of Representatives a failure for America