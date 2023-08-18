Can minors legally drink with parents at home in Pennsylvania? What state laws say

Although the legal minimum age to drink alcohol is 21 years old across the U.S., there are a few exceptions throughout the country.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol is the most commonly used substance among young people in the U.S. today. Violations of federal and state laws surrounding alcohol possession and consumption can result in misdemeanor charges, fines, jail time or community service requirements depending on the state and circumstance.

Here’s what you need to know about the legalities of underage drinking in Pennsylvania.

Can minors drink at home in Pennsylvania?

No. While some states offer exceptions for at-home underage drinking, such instances are strictly illegal in Pennsylvania under most circumstances.

The Keystone State does not maintain any exceptions for parents who give alcohol to minors in their presence, according to state law. It remains illegal to knowingly and intentionally sell, provide or purchase with the intent to furnish alcohol to minors, and Pennsylvania law prohibits licensed stores from selling alcohol to visibly intoxicated people and minors.

Furnishing alcohol to a minor in Pennsylvania, as well as underage consumption, can result in misdemeanor charges that may carry prison time and hefty fines. Meanwhile, mere attempts by minors to drink, carry, purchase, sell or transport alcohol could prompt summary offenses and associated fines.

Are there any exceptions to underage drinking in Pennsylvania?

According to Pennsylvania statute, laws criminalizing the furnishing of alcohol are not applied to religious services or ceremonies conducted privately or at a place of worship “where the amount of wine served does not exceed the amount reasonably, customarily and traditionally required as an integral part of the service or ceremony.”

Minors who call 911 to request help for someone facing an alcohol-related emergency cannot face criminal charges for alcohol consumption. Notably, “Good Samaritan” laws apply only if the caller remains with the individual who needs attention, Pennsylvania law says.

Workers over the age of 18 are allowed to serve alcohol to legal patrons, even if they have not reached the minimum legal drinking age.

On the roadways, Pennsylvania enforces a “zero tolerance” policy for those younger than 21 who are convicted of driving with any amount of alcohol in their system. According to the state Department of Transportation, underage drivers convicted of driving under the influence with a 0.02 blood alcohol content or greater can face up to an 18-month license suspension, between 48 hours and six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.