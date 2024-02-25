Minors will require chaperones at Torrance mall after violent brawls
Vivian Chow
Juveniles will no longer be allowed at a Torrance mall without adult chaperones on certain days due to an increase in brawls.
After the Del Amo Fashion Center was the site of several violent fights, smash-and-grab robberies, shootings, and general mayhem, the new policy was announced Friday by Simon Property Group, owners of the mall.
Beginning March 1, all visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult over 21 years of age. The policy will be active on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m. only.
All minors who are still shopping or dining at the mall by 3 p.m. will be asked to leave unless they are immediately joined by an adult.
Mall officials said they have a right to ask for identification and if visitors cannot provide ID, they will be asked to leave the property. One adult can accompany up to four minors who must remain with the adult at all times.
The new policy comes after the mall has experienced several notable incidents involving violent teens and large groups.
In August 2023, video captured a large group of teens chasing a young boy through the mall before knocking him to the ground. The hostile group surrounded the boy before kicking and beating him.
A skirmish line was set up in the parking lot and 12 law enforcement agencies, along with a police helicopter, responded to the scene. Video captured juveniles chaotically scrambling off the property the moment officers arrived. The incident resulted in multiple arrests and injuries.
The mall had increased security following those incidents. The new chaperone policy was implemented in response to “feedback from the community and community leaders,” mall officials said.
“We have entered a very sad state when youth visit our community and cause harm and havoc,” said Torrance Mayor George K. Chen. “Crimes committed by youth or adults that are pre-planned and organized to loot and destroy property are not acceptable…We can and must be better. The coordination and response from our police department and their regional partners is appreciated by our community.”
The new policy aims to reinforce the mall’s “commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family-friendly shopping environment.”
More information, including the chaperone policy, can be read here.
