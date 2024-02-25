Minors will require chaperones at Torrance mall after violent brawls

Juveniles will no longer be allowed at a Torrance mall without adult chaperones on certain days due to an increase in brawls. After the Del Amo Fashion Center was the site of several violent fights, smash-and-grab robberies, shootings, and general mayhem, the new policy was announced Friday by Simon Property Group, owners of the mall. Beginning March 1, all visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult over 21 years of age. The policy will only be active on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m. All minors who are still shopping or dining at the mall by 3 p.m. will be asked to leave unless they are immediately joined by an adult. KTLA's Sara Welch reports on Feb. 24, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/minors-will-require-chaperones-at-torrance-mall-after-series-of-violent-brawls/

