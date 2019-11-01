Do You Like Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (HKG:1569) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Minsheng Education Group Company Limited's (HKG:1569) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Minsheng Education Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 14.46. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$14.46 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Minsheng Education Group:

P/E of 14.46 = HK$1.16 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.08 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Minsheng Education Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Minsheng Education Group has a lower P/E than the average (16.7) in the consumer services industry classification.

Minsheng Education Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Minsheng Education Group maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 20%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Minsheng Education Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Minsheng Education Group holds net cash of CN¥375m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Minsheng Education Group's P/E Ratio

Minsheng Education Group has a P/E of 14.5. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.3. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.