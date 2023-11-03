Minster Lovell Hall rape: Witney man arrested

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped among the ruins of an old manor house.

The attack took place by one of the ruined walls in the Minster Lovell Hall grounds in Oxfordshire on 28 October between 20:20 and 22:00 BST, Thames Valley Police said.

The suspect and the victim, a woman in her 30s, were known to each other.

Police said at one point the man stopped his attack when approached by other people on the site.

A spokesperson said: "While the offence was being committed, two or three white males, aged in their late teens to early 20s, approached the victim and the suspect, causing the suspect to stop, and he spoke briefly with the males.

"The victim and the suspect left the area together."

A 35-year-old man from Witney was arrested on suspicion of rape on Tuesday.

He has been released on police bail until 24 January.

Investigating officer Det Con Charlotte Norman said: "I understand this incident may cause concern but please be reassured the suspect and victim are known to each other and there is nothing to suggest any further risk to the public.

"We are investigating it as a priority and have already made an arrest in relation to it.

"I am specifically trying to identify the two or three young males that interrupted the offender so if this was you or you know who they were, please come forward."

