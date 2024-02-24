Mint Hill man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, police say

The Mint Hill Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said William Rafael Marin-Angel was taken into custody at his home on Thursday. He has been charged with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges stemmed from images and videos on multiple electronic storage devices the Angel possessed. There is no evidence that any crimes involved direct physical contact with children or with children known to the subject, according to police.

The Homeland Security Investigations, Charlotte Field Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted with this case.

