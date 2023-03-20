Mint Hill man sentenced to 30 years for secretly recording minor

A man from Mint Hill was sentenced to 30 years in prison for secretly recording a minor who was undressing and showering, according to federal authorities.

A federal jury in Charlotte convicted 46-year-old Brandon Grunwaldt of sexual exploitation of a minor in February, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina previously said.

[ALSO READ: Sexual assault victim says law failed to protect her]

Grunwaldt secretly recorded a minor on five occasions between Feb. 16 and Oct. 31, 2020, while the minor was undressing and showering, according to court documents.

Grunwaldt possessed five videos that showed the minor using the shower and changing clothes, according to a forensic analysis of electronic devices.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

The jury convicted Grunwaldt of five counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Grunwaldt is currently in federal custody.

Grunwaldt was sentenced to 360 months in prison, and he’ll also be placed on supervised release for 20 years after his prison sentence. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender.

(WATCH: Mom warned church about youth leader who was later arrested for sex crimes)