Mint Hill police officer hit by car while directing traffic

An officer with the Mint Hill Police Department was hurt after he was hit by a car Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. outside of Mint Hill Elementary School on Idlewild Road.

The officer was directing traffic when he was hit by the car.

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t deserve this’: Woman recovering after being hit by vehicle in restaurant parking lot

The officer was then taken to an area hospital. According to police, he appears to have fractured his wrist and lower extremities.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. On Monday, the driver was identified as 76-year-old Judith Gail Kircher.

Kircher is being charged with reckless driving and failure to obey officer, according to the Matthews Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation.

VIDEO: Woman recovering after being hit by vehicle in restaurant parking lot