Is Mint Mobile’s $15 Cell Phone Plan As Good As Ryan Reynolds Says?

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds isn’t just a world-famous actor, he’s also the part owner of Mint Mobile, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that touts a $15 a month cell phone plan using the T-Mobile 5G network.

Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now

Discover: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

That’s an awfully cheap price tag for a monthly wireless bill, so one might ask, is it really all it’s cracked up to be?

The answer to this question truly depends on the user. Let’s break down how Mint Mobile’s $15/a month plan works so that consumers can decide for themselves whether it’s a great deal or just a bunch of hot air.

What $15 A Month Gets You

Mint Mobile has four prepaid plan options and prices vary, but the cheapest available plan is the one that’s most commonly advertised: the $15-a-month plan.

Here’s what you get with the $15/monthly plan:

4GB data

Unlimited talk & text

Nationwide coverage

Access to 5G or 4G LTE (whichever is strongest in your area)

Access to T-Mobile’s network, which has been ranked the best in terms of 5G coverage by OpenSignal

What $15 A Month Really Costs

As one may expect, the $15 a month plan isn’t exactly $15. It’s a bit more because it also carries with it additional taxes and fees. Furthermore, it does not cover any activation fees. And perhaps most crucially, a minimum three-month (pre-paid) commitment is required — but the best pricing is only available for those who pay for a full year.

No In-Person Support

One of the reasons that Mint Mobile is as cheap as it is may be attributed to the fact that it sports no brick-and-mortar locations. This means that you can’t just pop into a store if you are having a problem or desire hands-on customer support.

Still, For All You Get, It’s The Cheapest Plan Out There

Reading the fine print is critical, as it reveals that Mint Mobile’s cheapest plan isn’t really $15 a month — not once you add on taxes and fees. It’s also got the caveat of having to prepay for months upfront.

Story continues

All that said, Mint Mobile’s cheapest plan is the cheapest plan you can get that gives you access to a major carrier and provides this much data and other perks. The second cheapest option is available from T-Mobile, and that starts at $45 a month.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

In all, if you’re on a tight budget but are also on your phone a lot — and can afford at least three months worth of service ($45 plus fees) upfront — Mint Mobile might just be the choice for you. Plus, it’s 5G-friendly — an increasingly must-have feature for users as we spend more and more time on our mobile devices.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is Mint Mobile’s $15 Cell Phone Plan As Good As Ryan Reynolds Says?