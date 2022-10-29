Mint Mobile Is Offering 6 Months Free Service and $400 Back When You Buy a Google Pixel 7 Pro Phone

Sean Ryan / Shutterstock.com

Budget-friendly wireless provider Mint Mobile has a lot more going for it than just an enticing ad campaign featuring superstar and owner Ryan Reynolds. (And really, shouldn’t that be enough?)

See: Is Mint Mobile’s $15 Cell Phone Plan As Good As Ryan Reynolds Says?

Find: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Now, the company is letting new customers who bring their current phone number to Mint be the first to get their hands on a Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $499. That’s $400 off the retail price of $899 for the 128GB model. Plus, you get six months of free service when you bundle the phone with a six-month or 12-month plan.

Mint offers your choice of data plans, ranging from 4GB for $90 for 12 months up to $180 for unlimited data. Those prices includes six months of free service, so the 4GB plan equals just $15 per month. You can also choose 10GB for $120 or 15GB for $150.

To sweeten the deal, Mint allows you to split up your payments, including the price of the phone and the service plan, using Affirm. For the 4GB plan, your monthly payments would be just $50.

You can also claim six months of free service when you purchase other phones, including the Google Pixel 6a, the OnePlus Nord N20, the Samsung A13 5G, and the new Apple iPhone 14.

New Mint customers should be aware that they will need to port their old phone number over to their new Mint phone to get the deal.

To make it even better, you can earn an extra $5 cash back on this Mint Mobile offer when you shop through the Rakuten cashback portal. Make sure you have Rakuten installed on your browser and click the purple button in the top right of your screen to claim your $5 cash back when you purchase your new Mint Mobile plan and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Learn: How To Set up Cash App on Your Mobile Phone

Compare: How Much Is the iPhone 14? Pricing Details for Each Model

Mint Mobile does not indicate how long this deal will last. The phones are in stock at the time of publishing. If you visit the site and the phone is out of stock, check back another day.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mint Mobile Is Offering 6 Months Free Service and $400 Back When You Buy a Google Pixel 7 Pro Phone