Minted's Valentine's Day sale has 20% off Valentine photo cards, classroom Valentines and more

Shop Minted's Valentine's Day sale for 20% off Valentine photo cards, classroom Valentines and more.

Minted offers tons of great personalized gifts that go beyond the usual, and there's nothing quite like a custom Valentine's Day card for friends and family. If you're looking for something that is picture-perfect this February, Minted has a deal for you.

Shop the Minted Valentine's Day sale

Now through Monday, January 23, you can shop Minted's Valentine's Day sale for 20% off Valentine's Day photo cards, classroom Valentines and photo and stationery orders of $250 or more when you use code BEMINE23 at checkout. You can also scoop an extra 15% off all Valentine's Day orders when you use the same code.

The Happy Hearts Shine foil-pressed Valentine’s Day card is a simple and elegant option featuring real red foil for a sweet accent. You can personalize the card with two photos, add custom foil text and adjust the silhouette shape. Typically, 115 cards would ring up for $253 but with this Valentine’s Day deal, you can save $50.60 with coupon code BEMINE23 at checkout, bringing the total to $197.40. Plus, you’ll even get free express shipping if you order today, January 19.

You can shop the Minted Valentine's Day sale and get up to 20% off all sorts of V-day photo cards and stationery gifts. From family photos to engagement announcements, these personalized Minted deals will help capture your memories forever.

Shop the Minted Valentine's Day sale

