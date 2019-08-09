Minth Group Limited (HKG:425): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Minth Group Limited (HKG:425) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 425 is a notable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Minth Group here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

425 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that 425 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 425 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.5x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Income investors would also be happy to know that 425 is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 3.1%. 425 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

Next Steps:

For Minth Group, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

