Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MI.UN) insiders placed bullish bets worth CA$8.4m in the last 12 months

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MI.UN) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman Roger Greenberg made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$3.6m worth of shares at a price of CA$13.24 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$14.10. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about CA$14.72 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$4.7m worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about CA$15m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

