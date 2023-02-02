Minu knows financial, employee wellness are connected, so it built 30 gamified benefits

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Minu, a Mexico-based employee wellness company, grabbed $30 million in new funding as it continues building out its gamified and rewards features, including saving or completing financial education courses, while improving retention for employers.

Company co-founder and CEO Nima Pourshasb told TechCrunch that 80% of Mexicans live paycheck to paycheck with no savings, while one-third often need to take out loans to cover basic, recurring expenses.

minu financial employee wellness apps
minu financial employee wellness apps

Minu's financial and employee wellness apps Image Credits: Minu

“The pandemic was a huge part of the more humanistic approach of taking care of employees,” Pourshasb said. “We saw a market move toward employee wellness and using technology to improve quality of life — the financial, physical and mental health of employees.”

He also explained that Mexican regulations helped: The country passed legislation, known as Nom 35, that mandates companies monitor the stress of their employees and have mechanisms in place to help them.

“The main source of stress is often financial, so that has been a very big booster,” Pourshasb added.

The new capital is a combination of $10 million in a bridge round from Coppel Capital, Besant Capital and Enea Capital, as well as existing investors FinTech Collective, QED and Salkantay, and $20 million of debt from Accial Capital. In total, Minu raised $50 million.

Pourshasb declined to disclose Minu’s valuation but did say that with the new funds, the company has a runway of 22 months.

In 2021, my colleague Mary Ann Azevedo profiled Minu when it raised $14 million in Series A funding. Back then, the pay-on demand company, founded by Pourshasb, Rafael Niell and Paolo Rizzi, was working with 100 enterprise clients and had just one product, earned wage access, which offers instant access to employees’ earned wages for a $2 fixed withdrawal fee.

Nearly two years later, Minu has over 300 enterprise customers, like Grupo Modelo, Coppel and Cinemex, and its revenue grew more than five times between 2021 and 2022.

Also new is a SaaS subscription model where half of its revenue is now generated, paid for by employees so that it is free for employees to take advantage of the now over 30 benefits that include health and mental health access via telemedicine, insurance discounts, financial education, bill payment and virtual fitness classes.

In addition, Minu has a new credit union-as-a-service that enables employers to offer savings starting at 8% for fully liquid deposits and cheap agile loans. That compares to the 400% annual percentage rate for a loan at a traditional Mexican bank.

Employees who consume the financial education or fitness and mediation content can get rewards, like increased savings percentages and life insurance dollar amounts.

Meanwhile, the company intends to use the new capital to continue distribution among customers and continued development of its employee wellness platform to include more modules for human resources and chief financial officers. Minu will continue its focus on Mexico, expanding to Monterrey, Guadalajara and the Yucatan.

“Mexico is where we see huge opportunities,” Pourshasb said. “The biggest opportunity for us is to continue expanding geographically within Mexico with companies of all sizes, continuing to take advantage of the huge inertia and positioning that we have in the market.”

In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on

  • Should You Hold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) For Long-Term?

    Legacy Ridge Capital Management, LLC recently published its “Legacy Ridge Capital Partners Equity Fund I” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, which can be downloaded here. In 2022, the fund returned 12.5% gross and 10.3% net of performance fees compared to a -18.1% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five […]

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

  • The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year

    "You should be bullish for this year. The market is probably going to go up significantly higher, so look for good opportunities," Jeff Hirsch said.

  • Intel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., struggling with a rapid drop in revenue and earnings, is cutting management pay across the company to cope with a shaky economy and to preserve cash for an ambitious turnaround plan. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonGeorgia Wants

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    2023 is off to a strong start with the S&P 500 gaining 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.7% so far in January. Rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting things out while experts predict where the market could be moving, I'm investing in high-growth dividend stocks that should perform admirably in an up or a down economy. It's no secret I've been incredibly bullish on alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

  • Indian regulator looking into $86 billion Adani share wipeout

    India's market regulator is examining a rout in the shares of billionaire Gautam Adani's companies, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters, as the losses triggered by a scathing U.S. short-seller report ballooned on Wednesday to $86 billion. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is also looking into several of the allegations made by Hindenburg Research, and into any potential irregularities in a key share sale by the flagship Adani Enterprises on Tuesday, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Spokespeople for SEBI and Adani Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Well-chosen dividend stocks can supply you with just such an income stream, as well as valuable share price appreciation. To help you in your pursuit of these wealth-creators, here are three outstanding dividend stocks that are particularly attractive buys today. The aptly named Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) excels in this lucrative sector, and it's poised to deliver handsome gains to its investors in the coming decade.

  • This Major Retailer Could Pose a Threat to Walgreens and CVS, and It's Not Walmart

    One way for companies to bring more traffic to their stores is to provide services that customers can't get from an online retailer like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which could otherwise easily steal sales away from brick-and-mortar shops. Healthcare could provide such an opportunity, with CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) making moves in recent years to make it easier for customers to take care of common health issues at their pharmacies rather than having to go to a primary care provider. Big-box retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has gotten into the mix and has begun offering healthcare services at some of its stores.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 5 Years

    Now that the downturn has exposed some stocks that may have lacked the fundamentals to justify their lofty valuations, you can focus on the blue-chip growth stocks that got tossed out with the kitchen sink. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) doesn't scream growth stock at first glance, but some good things are bubbling under the surface at the House of Mouse. The company has leaned on its iconic intellectual property, including brands like Pixar, Marvel, and countless classics, to build a streaming business that has exploded in growth since launching in 2019.

  • ChatGPT Completely Changed My Mind About This Growth Stock

    ChatGPT has the potential to change the learning process for students worldwide. That's terrible news for the education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG). This video explains why I am changing my recommendation on this growth stock.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Beat the Market Over the Next 10 Years

    Get in on the ground floor with two high-octane growth stocks in Wall Street's bargain bin that are poised for a strong recovery.

  • Here's How Investing $134 Weekly for 1 Year Could Make You $1,000 in Annual Passive Income Thereafter

    For as little as $7,000 invested over the course of a year, you could build yourself a passive income stream of $1,000 annually. If you want to eventually generate an annual dividend income of $1,000 after consistently investing a relatively small amount of money over a relatively short period, you may need to take a few risks. While companies can influence their dividend yields by hiking dividend payouts, or reducing the number of outstanding shares, or even (accidentally) doing things to tank their stock price, on average, it's the market that has the largest impact on yields.

  • Mark Zuckerberg is finally embracing his new role as Meta's Chopper-in-Chief. Here are the plans he just laid out to further cut costs in 2023.

    Investors have been calling for months for the social media giant to pull back on spending. The founder and CEO just got on board with the plan.